Police tape to remain up at Peterborough property overnight after man’s sudden death

Police tape will remain at a Peterborough property overnight after the sudden death of a man.

Police were called at 10.30am today by the ambulance service with reports of a sudden death in Tyesdale, Bretton.

Officers attended the scene and the death of the man, who was in his 50s, is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police tape will remain at the property overnight with officers potentially visiting the property.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.

Scenes of crime officers were seen at the scene earlier today.