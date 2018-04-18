Police stop 8 speeding Peterborough drivers in 20 minutes on city street

Police have today, Wednesday, stopped 8 speeding drivers in just 20 minutes on a city street.

Cambridgeshire Police began a week of action on Monday, targeting speeding drivers across the county.

This morning, Wednesday April 18, a traffic officer caught 8 speeding motorists in Peterborough in the space of just 20 minutes, handing out driving licence points and a fine.

Throughout the week, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) is also working alongside Speedwatch, a scheme supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner to give the public an opportunity to deter speeding drivers in their community.

Speedwatch volunteers use speed detection equipment at the roadside to monitor passing motorists at dangerous driving hotspots. Once a speeding driver has been detected, an advisory letter is sent by the scheme and the driver’s details are passed on to the police.

Drivers who repeatedly speed through the area can expect a visit from a police officer.

Cambridgeshire Police Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite, said: “I am fully supportive of the enormous contribution Speedwatch volunteers make in keeping our roads safer.

"The role they play in helping to reduce speeding as well as educating inconsiderate drivers to change their behaviour is hugely important. I am pleased to see the number of schemes increasing and would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in the scheme.”

RPU Inspector Chris Huggins said: “Volunteer-led community groups such as Speedwatch provide vital information that allows officers to determine where the problem areas are for speeding whilst identifying the most prolific offenders.

“Throughout this planned week of action, officers will be joining community speed-monitoring groups such as Speedwatch to reiterate the significance of the work they do and to remind motorists that community voluntary work is a valued resource for the police.”