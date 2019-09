Officers are investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in Wittering and one in Thornhaugh which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Thieves targeted vans and stole a variety of tools.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We are increasing patrols and an investigation is ongoing.

“Officers are also urging people to be vigilant and avoid leaving tools in vehicles overnight.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report it to police by calling 101.”