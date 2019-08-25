Police seize vehicle during large meet at Peterborough car park after issuing dispersal order

A vehicle was seized during a large scale car meet at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road.

The vehicle was seized by police last night (Saturday) after a dispersal order was issued to combat anti-social behaviour.

The static car meet at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park in Oundle Road

The order was issued on Wednesday to cover the whole of Cambridgeshire. It was brought in as a response to information about a large static car meet in Peterborough which had the potential to move to other areas of the county.

It was put in in place from 5pm yesterday until 10am this morning.

The order allows for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) and police officers to direct a person to leave the area if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.

Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Police revealed overnight that a large scale car meet took place at Pleasure Fair Meadow Car Park, leading to one vehicle being seized under the dispersal powers.

It will be returned once the dispersal order ends.

A BMW was also seized for being untaxed.

Cambridgeshire police said: “We only had three calls from members of the public between 7pm and 1am, one in relation to noise and the other two for reports of tyres screeching.

“Police deployed on foot to speak with attendees of the event who were very welcoming of the police presence and much like ourselves keen to ensure that the event was as safe as possible.

“We would like to thank those who attended the event for abiding by the rules of the ‘static’ meet whilst at the car park.

“It’s a fine balance between allowing these events to run safely, reducing anti-social behaviour and keeping the public safe. By working together we were able to do this much more effectively.”

Police also said they had received reports of drifting in the Ortons and Oxney Road.