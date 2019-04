Police are seeking information on two “young males” who were seen driving a motorcycle “recklessly” in Bradwell Road, Longthorpe.

Officers are looking for information or sightings to help with their inquiries.

The young men police wish to speak to. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police tweeted: “Two young males were seen driving this motorcycle recklessly along Bradwell Road in Longthorpe, on Tuesday the 30/04/19 at 5:19pm. Please report any sightings or information to The Police on 101. #7178”