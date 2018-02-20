Police searching River Nene in Peterborough for missing man

Police are searching the River Nene in Peterborough as they continue to look for a missing man.

Kurban Kassam (61) from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, was last seen on 19 January.

Kurban Kassam

Today police have started searching The River Nene at Milton Ferry as part of the operation.

Officers are working with specialist team Lowland Rescue, examining the river banks.

The police helicopter has also been flying above the scene and an incident command centre has been set up by Cambridgeshire police.

Kurban was reported missing on Sunday (February 18) and police are keen to trace the movements of his car since then.

It is believed he took the green VW Passat registration R129 HYJ with him.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police on 101.