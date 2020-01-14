Police searching Peterborough street after armed gang attack man

Police are searching an area of Peterborough after a man was attacked by an armed gang at a city home.

Officers were called to the property in Ringstead Road, Paston at about 2.15pm today (Tuesday).

Police

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Officers attended the scene where it was reported that a man had been attacked by three other men and a woman, armed with weapons, who then left the area.

“The incident is believed to be isolated. A search of the area is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.”