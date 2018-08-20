Police search for pizza delivery driver nicknamed 'Hedgehog' after man's death in Spalding

Have your say

Police are looking for a man nicknamed 'Hedgehog' after the tragic death of a man in Spalding,

Officers are appealing for a specific witness to come forward following the death of a man on July 8, at Clay Lake, Spalding.

Police are looking for a man, reportedly of Eastern European background, called Mark and with the nickname “hedgehog”. Mark is reported to have spikes shaved into the side of his head.

Mark is also reported to work as a pizza takeaway delivery driver.

Officers are urging anyone who knows this man, or that Mark himself, contact police and help them piece together this investigation.

If you can help, please contact officers by calling 101, quoting the reference 330 of 8 July, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 330 of 8 July in the subject box.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org