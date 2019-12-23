Police reveal why Peterborough block of flats was evacuated and bomb squad called out

Flats in Peterborough were evacuated over fears of a suspicious device, police have revealed.

Officers executing a warrant relating to an alleged domestic offence on Friday at 5.52pm discovered the device in a property in Blackmead, Orton Malborne,

Police at Blackmead. Photo: Terry Harris

Several police vehicles and the bomb disposal unit were called out, with residents moved out of their properties and a 100m cordon put in place.

Cambridgeshire police declined to comment on Friday and over the weekend about the incident, but a spokesperson said on Monday: “The device was later found to be non-suspicious.

“A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order and was later released on bail.”

Asked what the device was, the spokesman said it was a “home-made item”.

