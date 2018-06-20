Police reveal reason for presence of police helicopter over Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Police have revealed the reason for the presence of the forces's helicopter over Peterborough this afternoon.

The chopper has been spotted within the last hour hovering over the Orton Malbourne and Hampton area in the last hour after being called in by officers at 3.21pm today, Wednesday June 20.

A police spokesperson revealed that officers were looking for a vulnerable adult who had left the Cavell Centre at Peterborough City Hospital this afternoon.

Police were concerned for the safety and state of mind of the missing man.

And a police spokeswoman confirmed at 4.03pm that he had been located by officers and is safe and well.