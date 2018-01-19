Police responding to burglary report uncover giant cannabis farm

Police responding to reports of a burglary yesterday uncovered a giant cannabis farm at a property in Wisbech.

Police were called at 1.40pm on Thursday January 18 with reports of suspicious activity in St Peter’s Road, Wisbech.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a teenage boy from Wisbech on suspicion of burglary. He has now been released under investigation.

Whilst at the property officers discovered nearly 300 cannabis plants worth an estimated £140,000.

No arrests have been made in relation to the find, but investigations are ongoing.