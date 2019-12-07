Police release update after three people arrested on suspicion of murder

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Officers were called at just before 11.30am on Friday to reports of concern for the welfare of the man, believed to be in his 30s, at an address in John F Kennedy Court, Wisbech.

Police are investigating

Officers, paramedics, air ambulance and the fire service attended. However, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and have now been released under investigation.

The man who died has yet to be named.

