Police relaunch appeal over death of 23-year-old man

Police have relaunched an appeal over the death of a 23-year-old man.

A Peterborough man was arrested in connection with the death of Chase Tate in Lincolnshire two years ago.

Chase died in a hit and run in January 2017 in Alford. In April that year, Lincolnshire police confirmed a 56-year-old man from Peterborough had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The Peterborough man, now aged 58, has since been released under investigation.

Two other men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested in connection with this incident. They were released on bail and then released with no further action.

Detective Inspector Ewan Gell, head of the unit, would like to hear from anyone including those who may have already spoken to the police, if they have any information that may help the enquiry, however small.

DI Gell said: “We don’t close unsolved cases and we are certainly not forgetting what happened to Chase.

“He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him – he didn’t deserve this and his death is on someone’s conscience. I cannot begin to understand how anyone can live with that, and it’s very possible that others know the truth too. Somewhere out there an individual or a group of individuals who know what happened and I urge them to get in contact with us to help bring closure to Chase’s family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincolnshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.