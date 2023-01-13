Police recover drugs and suspected stolen tools and fuel tanks in raid

Police have recovered a haul of suspected stolen items.

Officers were in Middle Drove, Ramsey, on Wednesday looking to arrest a wanted man when they uncovered the haul.

They also discovered six cannabis farms.

Some of the items recovered

Inspector Colin Norden said: “Wednesday’s discoveries and subsequent seizures of cannabis farms and equipment are important in showing criminals involved in serious and organised crime that we can disrupt their drug network and illegal activity by striking at any moment.

“We take this action to make Huntingdonshire a safer place but we can’t always do it on our own and encourage residents to report any activity they deem to be suspicious so we can carry out stop searches, warrants, land searches and arrests.”

