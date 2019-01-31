Police receive reports of men trying car door handles in Woodston

Police have received reports of two men trying car door handles in Woodston last night (Wednesday, January 30).

The calls came from Honeysuckle Court (10pm), Buttercream Drive (10.15pm) and Prospero Close (10.45pm).

Police are warning about men trying car door handles

Helen O’Driscoll, crime reduction officer, said: “Male one was wearing a green parka type coat with a fur hood. Male two was dressed all in black. Both are aged in their 30s.

“Please remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity via 101 immediately. If you see a crime taking place call 999.

“Please make sure you are not leaving any valuables in your vehicles and always check they are locked when unattended.”