Police reassure parents after hoax bomb threat sent to schools in Cambridgeshire

Schools in Cambridgeshire have today, Monday, received hoax bomb threat emails, the county's police force has confirmed.

Constabularies across the country have reported similar hoax threats being received today, Monday March 19.

But Cambridgeshire Police said no schools in the county had been evacuated and all campuses had been made aware that the communication was a hoax and that there was nothing to be concerned about.

No arrests for the malicious communications have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the hoax should call 101.