Police re-appeal to find missing man Alex Fitzjohn who left area with no personal possessions

Alex, 26, left with no personal possessions (images: Cambridgeshire Police)

Police have released further information and photos about a vulnerable missing man as the search continues to find him.

Alex Fitzjohn, who is 26 and has autism, left Queensgate shopping centre, Peterborough at about 10am on Friday (24 June).

The last confirmed sighting of him is in the village of Coates, near Whittlesey, at just after 1.30pm the same day.

Alex, from Peterborough, left the area with only his bus pass and is believed to have no bank cards or mobile phone with him.

Detective Inspector Adi Bowman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex’s welfare, who left the area with no personal possessions.

“We know that he likes to travel on the bus, especially around Fenland, Peterborough and nearby areas, so would urge anyone using public transport to keep an eye out for him and call us urgently with any sightings.”

Alex is described by police as “five foot six tall, of medium build with brown hair.”

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, grey T-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe and carrying a black rucksack with orange writing.