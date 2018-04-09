Police raid Peterborough house used as cannabis farm

Police acted on intelligence to raid a house used as a cannabis farm in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Telegraph accompanied officers to the address in Pope Way, New England on Friday Morning, April 6.

Police at house at Pope Way, New England were a cannabis factory was just hours before

Unfortunately, no drugs were recovered and no arrests made as the house had recently been cleared, but cultivation equipment and the reminiscence of cannabis production were clear to see.

A police spokeswoman said: "They had left the cultivation equipment, fans, lights, filters etc behind. The whole house was used and was set up ready for another crop.

"It appears that a harvest was done and has recently been cleared out."