Police raid cannabis factory in Peterborough home

A man has been charged after a cannabis factory was found in a Peterborough house.

Officers raided the property in Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough, on Monday, January 13, kicking open the door.

The drugs found. Pic: Cambs police

A police spokesman said: “The Community Action Team attended an address on Monday to look for a wanted male for another force. The occupants weren’t polite enough to answer the door so officers had to force entry.

“Unfortunately the big red key wasn’t available but determined officers managed to gain entry using their feet.

“Inside a cannabis factory was located in the process of being harvested and removed.”

Tauland Marra, (27), of no fixed abode, has been charged with production of class B drugs and remanded to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (January 16).

A second man who was arrested at the scene has been released without charge.