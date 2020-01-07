Police put in patrols at traveller encampment as Peterborough council issues notice to leave

Police are putting in place “dedicated patrols” at a traveller encampment on land at Deeping Gate.

Lincolnshire Police said it is “working in partnership” with the residents and Peterborough City Council, which is issuing a notice directing the travellers to leave today (Tuesday).

The unauthorised encampment at Deeping Gate. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

It added: “We are making dedicated patrols in order to monitor the situation. We have had only one call so far that we are connecting to this site and are currently looking into the circumstances.

“If anyone who wishes to report any incidents, please call 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.”