A police officer was injured after being called to an assault in a pub.

Officers attended The Bull Inn in Knight Street, Pinchbeck, at just after 1am following a report that an 18-year-old-man had assaulted a 19-year-old man.

Police news

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Damage had also been caused within the pub to a window and outside of it to a car.

“One of the attending officers received the injury to his nose.

“The 18-year-old was arrested and has been released under investigation.”