Police officer denies ‘running over suspect’ in Peterborough pursuit

A police officer accused of running over a man twice following a police pursuit will stand trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Lee Rumsey, a Cambridgeshire police officer, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) where he was charged with one count of dangerous driving.

Rumsey entered a not guilty plea to the charge, and listened in the dock as the court heard details of the allegations.

The court was told the police pursuit involved a silver Mercedes Benz car, and a marked police car being driven by Rumsey, and happened on August 29 last year.

Rumsey followed the Mercedes along Morley Way and into a Woodston industrial estate.

It is said the Mercedes then performed a 180 degree turn on Celta Way, before colliding with the police car.

The occupants of the Mercedes are said to have tried to flee on foot before Rumsey allegedly collided with one of the men.

The man was able to get up, before Rumsey, still behind the wheel of the police BMW allegedly struck him a second time, knocking him to the ground.

The court was told the man, aged in his 20s, suffered a dislocated shoulder and other injuries, and was given first aid by another police officer, who was a passenger in the car driven by Rumsey.

While magistrates said the case was suitable to be heard at the magistrates’ court, Rumsey - who had a number of supporters sitting in the public gallery through the hearing- said he wanted a trial in front of a jury at Peterborough Crown Court.

Rumsey (49) of Werrington, Peterborough, will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday, June 6 for a preliminary hearing, where it is likely a trial date will be set.

He was granted bail until the next hearing.