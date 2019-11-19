Police no longer treating death of popular Peterborough dad as suspicious

The death of a much loved Peterborough father who collapsed and died after an incident outside a Peterborough pub is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Glenn Boocock, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, was found dead at his home on June 18 this year after he failed to arrive at work.

The 37 year old suffered a head injury on June 6 after police said he had been involved in an incident outside O’Neills pub, in Broadway, Peterborough at about 1.30am. Six men have now been charged with affray in relation to the incident.

The head injury was not reported and Mr Boocock attended hospital that morning but discharged himself before all checks had been completed.

Mr Boocock then visited hospital on another occasion before also attending a walk-in clinic.

A post-mortem at Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, June 20 determined Mr Boocock died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

However, today a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “The investigation has concluded there is no evidence to support that Mr Boocock died as a result of an assault during the affray.

“His death is no longer being treated as suspicious.”

Since Mr Boocock’s death, Glenn’s family and friends have been fundraising to raise enough money to buy and install defibrillators in Peterborough. His friends have formed a group, The Brotherhood Foundation, to raise the cash.

The six men to be charged with affray are: Gavin Chappell, (34) of Orchard Mews, Peterborough, Gary Gibbs, (33) of Sapperton, Peterborough, Damian Narciso, (32) of Sandpaper Drive, Peterborough, Miles Willcox, (24) of no fixed abode, Billy Hilliam, (39) of Paston Ridings, Peterborough and Jamie Spires, (28) of no fixed abode.

Chappell, Gibbs, Hilliam and Spires all pleaded guilty to affray on October 24.

Narciso and Willcox pleaded not guilty. All six will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday, November 21.