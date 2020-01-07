Police name Peterborough murder victim

Police have named a man who died in Peterborough on Sunday, resulting in a murder investigation being launched.

Audrius Lapinkskas (30) of Watergall, Bretton, died in hospital on Sunday evening shortly after being injured and collapsing in an incident in Lincoln Road, at the junction with Northfield Road.

Forensics officers at Lincoln Road

A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder and is continuing to be questioned at Thorpe Wood Police Station after detectives were granted an extension to the 24 hour time limit to charge or release him.

Police said the death is being treated as an “isolated incident” with nobody else being sought as part of the investigation.

A post-mortem is taking place today.

Cambridgeshire police were called to the scene by the ambulance service at around 8.50pm on Sunday where they made their arrest.

A police cordon was immediately put up on Lincoln Road between the Searjeant Street/Stone Lane and Harris Street junctions, and it remained in place until around 3pm on Monday as evidence was gathered.

Forensics officers were at the scene yesterday and were seen searching inside a property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of January 5 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.