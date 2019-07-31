Police name Peterborough men who died in Frank Perkins Parkway crash

Three men who died following a single vehicle crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough on Monday have been named.

Tahar Dahmri (50) Hussain Ali Mansour (25) and Abdul Ounaha (30) died when the BMW 3 Series they were travelling in left the A1139 and came to rest on Eye Roundabout at 11pm on Monday.

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway crash. Photo: Terry Harris

All three men lived in the Peterborough area.

Mr Dahmri was an Algerian national, Mr Mansour was a Lebanese national and Mr Ounaha was a Moroccan national.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Blackmore or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

