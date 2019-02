Police have named a man who was stabbed to death in Wisbech.

Jurijs Paramonovs, (46), died at his home in West Parade shortly after police were called at 9.46pm on Sunday evening with reports of violence at the property.

A post mortem concluded that Jurijs died as a result of a stab wound.

Olegs Titovs, 49, of West Parade, has been charged with murder and appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (5 February).