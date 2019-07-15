Police name man charged with burglaries in Wisbech

Police have named a man who has been charged in connection with burglaries in Wisbech.

Jesse Gray, 19, of Kinderley Road, Wisbech, was arrested in Ranoth Road in the early hours of Saturday morning (13 July) by officers who were patrolling the area in response to recent burglaries.

He has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of assault by beating and one count of using abusive/threatening/insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was remanded to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this afternoon (Monday 15 July).

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

