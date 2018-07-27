Police name man 'brutally murdered' in broad daylight in Cambridgeshire

Police have named a man "brutally" stabbed to death in broad daylight in Cambridgeshire.

Police have also made a fresh appeal for people to come forward following the stabbing to death of a man on Stourbridge Common, Cambridge.

Detectives know there were many people on, or crossing, the common at the time of the attack at about 4.15pm on Wednesday (25 July) who have not come forward.

Meanwhile, the victim has today been identified as Peter Mark Anderson, 46, of Heath House, Cambridge.

A statement from Mr Anderson’s partner reads: “Peter, aka Blue, was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

“I and Peter's other loved ones would now like time to grieve in private.”

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Anderson died of stab wounds.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action taken.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene today as a police team continues to carry out searches.

DCI Mike Branston, who is leading a team of detectives dedicated to the murder, said: “I am appealing directly to those people who were at the scene on Wednesday afternoon to get in touch because the information they provide could be the key to this investigation.

“A man has been brutally murdered and we are committed to bringing whoever attacked him to justice.

“There were some young people on the common that afternoon and cyclists passing by and I would ask anyone who was in that area, between 3.30pm and 5pm on Wednesday, to come forward and help us get justice for Peter and his loved ones.

“We are treating this attack as an isolated incident, however, there will be a police presence in the area over the weekend.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 339 of 25 July or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.