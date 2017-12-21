Police name and shame Peterborough area motorists arrested for drink driving

Police are naming and shaming drink drivers arrested over the festive period in an effort to crackdown and discourage the offence.

Lincolnshire Police have taken the unusual step of naming people before they have appeared in court and we stress these driver have not yet been convicted.

However, police have arrested the following suspected drink drivers from our area:

Deanna Shaw, 24, of Church Street, Northborough. She was arrested in South Street, Bourne and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17.

Simon Born, 38, of Springbank Drive, Bourne. He was arrested in Bourne and will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 10.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit. If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

John Siddle from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership said: “Drink drivers cannot turn back the clock however, almost all those arrested wish they could. They stand to lose so much when they make that decision to get behind the wheel – their livelihood, life, other people's lives and possibly their liberty if they are sent to prison.

“The knock-on effects of that will be loss of job, possible loss of home (who pays the mortgage) car insurance increase, possibly a re-sit of the driving test. Despite this some people still choose to drink or drug drive, so I welcome Lincolnshire police's decision to name those charged with driving whilst impaired, through drink or drugs, which adds to the list of deterrents already in place.”

If you suspect someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.