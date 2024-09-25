Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been reports of a roof repair scam operating in the area

Police are appealing for people to come forward following reports of rogue trading in Fenland.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “It has been reported that in the past week, a group of men have been operating in March, offering to fix roof tiles but causing further damage.

“One person was initially quoted £20 before the scammers demanded several thousands of pounds, which the victim refused, however on another occasion another victim did hand over the money.”

Crime news

PC Gary Cutler, who is investigating, said: “Door-step scams usually involve offering services that are either not delivered or are to a poor standard and overpriced, sometimes even pressuring you to pay for work you did not agree to.

“These individuals are often highly sophisticated and convincing and will tend to target elderly or vulnerable people, so please check in with neighbours and relatives, and report any crimes to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in March should contact police online or use their web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101. If a crime is in progress or someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.

Information about door-step crime can be found on the force’s dedicated fraud webpages.