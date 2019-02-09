Police keep ‘open mind’ on whether two Peterborough sex attacks are linked

Police have not ruled out the possibility that two sex assaults in the city are linked after a woman was attacked in a Peterborough park at the weekend.

The latest attack happened at about 5.25am on Sunday (February 3) as the victim, a woman aged in her 40s, was walking through the park off Welland Road, in between Welland Close and Heather Avenue.

The park where the latest sex attack took place

She was approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

The attacker was described as black, medium build, about 5’ 10”, in his 40s, clean shaven with short dreadlocks and was wearing a black beanie-style hat with a red and yellow stripe on it, a black jacket and black trousers.

The previous attack happened in the early hours of Christmas Day at an address in Lincoln Road.

Police have released an Evofit image of the man they want to trace in connection with that attack, with the culprit described as having a gap in his teeth and longer dreadlocks toward the back of his head which were tied.

An Evofit image of a man police want to trace

Now Cambridgeshire police have said they are ‘keeping an open mind’ as two whether the cases are linked.

A spokesman for the force said: “The cases aren’t being linked at this time, but we are keeping an open mind.”

Detectives investigating the most recent attack in Dogsthorpe would like to hear from anyone who may know who this man is.

They would also like to appeal to those who live in the area and have private CCTV to check it and get in touch if they think they have sight of the offender.

The police spokesman said: “We would stress this is not published in anyway, but only passed to police to investigate.”

Anyone with information about the Dogsthorpe incident is urged to contact police by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 113 of Sunday, February 3.

Anyone with information about the Christmas Day incident should quote incident number 35/54606/18