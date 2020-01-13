Police issue warning over Peterborough rogue trader targeting the elderly

Police have issued a warning about a rogue trader in Peterborough who is targeting the elderly.

Crime reduction officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “There have been a number of incidents in the past few weeks involving a male knocking on doors offering to clear gutters or advising the householder that he has already cleaned the gutters and they owe him money.

Police news

“The calls have predominantly been in the Ravensthorpe area and the last incident we are aware of occurred this morning (Monday) in White Cross, PE3.

“The male is described as white, aged in his 40s with slim build, dark hair and stubble. This morning he was wearing a black anorak with the hood up and dark trousers.

“Has this male called at your door? Perhaps a family member has had a visit. He is targeting older people and tends to return to the address at least a couple of times.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or report online at www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

“It is important to remind your older family members and/or neighbours NEVER to buy services on the door step and NEVER let cold callers or uninvited visitors into the home.”