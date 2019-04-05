Police issue warning after spate of vehicle thefts in Peterborough

Members of the public are being warned to take precautions following a number of thefts from vehicles in the PE3 area of Peterborough.

The warning comes following three thefts overnight between March 29 and 30 in West Parade, Clifton Avenue and Axiom Avenue.

There have been a series of overnight vehicle thefts

Two further offences have been reported overnight between March 31 and April 1, both in Fulham Road.

Residents in the Woodston and Netherton areas are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove any items on display even if they are not deemed to be of great value, such as coats or loose change.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police either online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.

For more information and advice about vehicles security visit www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Vehicle-security.