Police issue update after men arrested for alleged racial chanting at Peterborough United match

Police have issued an update after arresting two supporters from Doncaster for alleged racist behaviour during yesterday’s match at Peterborough United.

The men, both aged 22 and from Doncaster, were arrested outside the stadium in London Road, Cambridgeshire police have confirmed.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United battles for the ball with Ben Whiteman of Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The first man was arrested on suspicion of failing to comply with a football banning order and racial chanting at a football match. The second man was arrested on suspicion of racial chanting at a football match, a spokeswoman said.

They were both taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and have since been released under investigation.

The arrests were revealed after the match which Doncaster Rovers won 3-0.

Peterborough United said: “The football club can confirm that there were two arrests made in the away section of the Weston Homes Stadium for alleged racist behaviour.

“The club and Doncaster Rovers are working together with the police on this matter.”

Doncaster Rovers said: “Rovers are aware of two arrests made at the game on Boxing Day for alleged racist behaviour.

“As a club we abhor racism in any form and will work closely with Peterborough United and Cambridgeshire police as required to support any police action.

“We take a zero tolerance approach to such issues and would expect to issue a substantial club ban to anyone proven to have acted in such a manner as well as require them to complete some educational actions before attending any Rovers games.”