Police investigating 'unexplained death' as police find body in roadside ditch near Spalding

Police are treating the death of a man as 'unexplained' after his body was found near Splading today.

The body of a man in his 80s was found in a ditch next to his vehicle on the B1390 at Sutton St James, Spalding, this morning, Thursday March 15.

Police are treating this death as unexplained and await the outcome of a post mortem.

His family have been informed.

Police initially reported that there had been a serious crash and closed the road, asking people to find alternative routes if possible.

The road remains closed between Sutton St James and Long Sutton.

If you witnessed anything that may help officers with their enquiries, please contact 101 quoting incident 37 of 15 March.