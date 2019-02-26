Police investigating racist 'despicable and threatening' emails and letters sent to disgraced Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya

Two police forces have opened an investigation into racist 'despicable and threatening' emails and letters sent to disgraced Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya.

Ms Onasanya walked out of prison today, four weeks after she was jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice.



The car containing Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya leaves HMP Bronzefield, less than four weeks after she was jailed for three months for perverting the course of justice after lying to police to avoid a speeding charge. Photo credit Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The MP, who was kicked out of the Labour Party over the case, has refused to stand down and trigger a by-election in her seat.



Police and her communications team have this afternoon confirmed an investigation is underway after threatening emails and letters were sent to the MP.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are working closely with South Yorkshire Police following reports of malicious communications."

Ms Onasanya's communications officer Matt Turner said: "Many of these emails & letters have a disgusting racial element to them..this despicable and threatening behaviour is unacceptable and we welcome an investigation.."

A spokesman fr South Yorkshire Police: "We are aware of reports of malicious communications sent to an individual in the Cambridgeshire area on 29 January 2019.





"We are currently investigating and enquiries are continuing."

She was driven out of HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, this morning (Tuesday) under an early-release scheme and could appear in the Commons for tomorrow’s crucial Brexit voting.

