Police investigating bomb threat hoaxes at schools in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Police nationwide are investigating a third round of bomb threats to schools.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed schools in our region had again bee affected but reassured the public they were being treated as hoaxes.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We are aware of a series of malicious communications made to schools across the country, including in Cambridgeshire.

“Enquiries are on-going and the threats are not currently being treated as viable.

"We take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”