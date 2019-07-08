Police investigating allegations travellers stole from teacher and defecated on pub floor in Market Deeping

Police are investigating reports travellers stole a mobile phone from a teacher at a school, defecated on a pub floor and chased a schoolboy along a street in Market Deeping.

Lincolnshire police said they were investigating a number of criminal and anti-social incidents in and around Market Deeping between Friday, July 5 and Monday, July 8.

These include:

Incident 555 of 6 July – We received a second hand report of a teenage girl being followed by a car of men believed to be in their late 20s who were harassing her and asking if she would kiss them. The victim has not come forward to us and we would ask that she, or anyone with information about this incident, calls on 101. The incident is reported to have occurred at around 2030 on Godsey Lane.

Incident 317 of July 5 – We received a report that a schoolboy had been chased along Godsey Lane by a group of youths. This happened at around 4.15pm.

Incident 231 of July 5 – Four youths and a man entered the Factory store and made off with shoes and a other items. This happened at around 2.10pm.

Incident 238 of July 5 – We received a report that four youths entered the Bull pub and defecated on the bathroom floor. This was about 2.20pm.

Incident 228 of July 5 - This is a report that four youths entered the Co-op store and grabbed a member of staff by the arm before taking items and leaving the store without paying. This happened at around 2.10pm.

Incident 334 of July 5 – We received a report at around 4.45pm that a man in a white van filled his vehicle with fuel and left false details for himself. He made off without paying.

Incident 263 of July 6 – We received a report that four youths had taken a phone from staff member at the local school.

Inspector Ian Martin, inspector covering the Market Deeping area, says: “There have been a number of incidents reported to us in the Market Deeping area. We continue to investigate these reports. WW would encourage anyone who has any information in relation to these incidents or anyone who may have been a victim or witnessed these incidents to call us on 101.”

MORE: Travellers moved on following allegations involving series of incidents in Market Deeping