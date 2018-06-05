Police investigating after Facebook video of Peterborough 'dispute over money' goes viral

Police are investigating after a video of a 'neighbours dispute' in Peterborough went viral on Facebook.

Officers were called at just before 12.30pm on Saturday, June 2, with reports of a disturbance in Maple Grove, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

A police spokeswoman: "It is believed this was about a dispute over money, which police have previously been contacted about and advised the informant this is a civil matter.

"No arrests have been made, investigations into the disturbance are ongoing."

A video of the dispute, including the police officers' attempts to dispel the situation was posted on Facebook entitled "Neighbours dispute over car parking" by UK Asian Magazine and has so far been viewed more than 154,000 times.