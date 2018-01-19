Police investigate 'suspicious incident' after mother reports two men tried to walk off with child in Peterborough

Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving two men and a child in Peterborough yesterday.

According to posts on Facebook, the mother of the child felt the men were potentially trying to walk off with her child.

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed: "We’re investigating a suspicious incident reported to have happened at just before 3pm yesterday (January 18) in Eyrescroft, Bretton, Peterborough.

"We are looking into whether any criminal offences have been committed.”

Anyone with information about this should call police on 101 quoting incident 524 of January 18.