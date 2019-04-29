Police investigate alleged incident involving Peterborough City Councillor

Cambridgeshire police are investigating following an allegation of theft following an incident involving Peterborough City Councillor Andy Coles.

The allegation was made against Conservative councillor Coles - who is not up for election in this week’s vote - after the incident at Farriers Court, Orton Longeville this morning, which is understood to have happened while he was out canvassing.

A police spokesman said: “We were contacted at about 12pm today (April 29) with reports of the theft of some leaflets in Farriers Court, Peterborough. The matter is being looked into.”

Cllr Coles, who represents Fletton and Woodston ward, said he had made a counter claim about the incident: “The circumstances are already reported to the council’s electoral services and I await their contact with police to investigate offences.

“It’s probably best not to comment further until officers have completed their investigation into the matter.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.