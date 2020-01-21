Police investigate after teen ‘robbed at knifepoint by gang outside Queensgate McDonald’s’

A teenager was allegedly robbed at knifepoint outside the McDonald’s at Queensgate, with his dad claiming that he is one of several victims being targeted by a gang of youths.

The 19-year-old was said to have been heading towards the bus station in the city centre on Sunday at around 7.30pm when he was approached by three youths, according to his dad who does not wish to be named.

McDonald's at Queensgate

He said: “The three lads approached him, prompted him to ‘walk over here mate, don’t make it bait (obvious)’.

“They walked him to a bench, sat him down, one to his left with a sharp object pointing into his side, one to his right and one stood in front of him. They took his phone, made him take the PIN off, took the SIM out and gave this back, took his wallet but gave him back his driver’s licence and receipts and even his phone charger.

“They said ‘if you say anything we’ll send 10 black men to your house to kill everyone’.

“After taking his things, because he’d calmly complied so as to avoid escalating the situation, they said they’ll look out for him, some kind of respect thing I guess? They then gave him a fist bump and walked away.

“He was understandably shaken, but importantly unharmed, so was probably right to deal with it the way he did. Money and phones can be replaced.”

The three youths are said to look around 16 to 18 years old and are alleged to be part of a wider gang.

The alleged victim’s dad also claimed there had been similar incidents happening in the same area.

He said: “On the same day a security guard on his way to work at the cinema was robbed and assaulted and left in a bad way. This was apparently three lads around 16 to 18.

“Please take care and warn your friends and family to be extra vigilant.”

He later added that these types of incidents had happened in the same area near McDonald’s “to quite a lot of people recently,” with the police being notified each time.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Officers are aware of a reported robbery in Peterborough city centre on Sunday (January 19).

“Police were called at 8.20pm to reports of a robbery outside McDonald’s in Queensgate, Peterborough.

“An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 407 of January 19. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

Asked if there had been other incidents, the spokesman said the force was “keeping an open mind” as it investigates.