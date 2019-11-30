Police increase presence in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire after London Bridge terror attack

Police are increasing their presence in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire after the terror attack in London Bridge.

Two people have died after 28-year-old Usman Khan carried out a series of stabbings before being shot dead by police.

Police at the scene. Photo: PA

A man and two women were also injured in the attack and remain in hospital.

Following the terror incident Cambridgeshire police have decided to increase patrols across the county.

A spokesperson said yesterday: “Following the terrible events of today at London Bridge you will see an increased police presence over the weekend.

“This is a precautionary measure so please don’t be alarmed, we are here to keep you safe.

“We’d also ask you to remain vigilant and report anything you feel is suspicious to police using 999 or 101.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident and our colleagues at Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police.”