Police impersonator attempts to force entry into Peterborough home

A police impersonator attempted to force entry into a Peterborough home.

The man was one of two people posing as an officer in Green Lane, Millfield, on Wednesday, May 16 between 9pm and midnight, with the other sat in a car outside.

The man spoke to the victim through the window of the property and claimed both men were police officers and had a warrant.

The victim refused to let them in so the man at the window attempted to get in through the front door.

The victim then called the police and both men left.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the relevant crime number or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The crime number for this incident is: CF0257230518.