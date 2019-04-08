Police hunt for man with missing finger after robbery at Peterborough shop

Police are hunting for a robber with a missing finger after a raid on a Peterborough shop.

At about 6pm yesterday (7 April) the man entered a branch of Nisa in Copeland with his face covered. He pushed a member of staff who was working behind the counter and stole two bottles of vodka.

The man is described as white, 6ft, stocky build, with a bald head and wearing an orange hi-vis jacket. The man’s second finger on his left hand was missing below the knuckle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/24113/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.