The police helicopter was up above Peterborough last night to search for a missing woman.

Peterborough Telegraph readers contacted us to report seeing the helicopter above Paston, Walton and Gunthorpe yesterday evening.

Police helicopter

The helicopter was seen flying for at least an hour.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman confirmed this morning the helicopter was searching for a missing woman who there was concern for due to her mental health.

She was found in Paston at about 10pm safe and well.