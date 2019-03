Have your say

Two men have been arrested after the police helicopter was scrambled in Peterborough.

Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Knights Mews, Fletton, Peterborough at about 1.10pm today (Monday).

The Cambridgeshire Police helicopter over Peterborough

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver stopped, but fled the scene along with a passenger.

“Officers assisted by the police helicopter began to search for the two men. Both men have now been arrested.”

