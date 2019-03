A man has been arrested after the police helicopter was scrambled in Peterborough.

Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Knights Mews, Fletton, Peterborough at about 1.10pm today (Monday).

The Cambridgeshire Police helicopter over Peterborough

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police initially said two men had been arrested.

But this afternoon the spokesman said only one man had been arrested - a 19-year-old man from Peterborough.

He was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court, and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood