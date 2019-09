The police helicopter was out above Yaxley and Farcet to help find a missing man.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Police were called on Friday (September 6) at 11.21pm to reports of concern for a missing person in Southdown Road, Yaxley.

A police helicopter

“Officers attended to help search for the missing man with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter.

“The man was found safe shortly afterwards.”