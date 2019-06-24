Police helicopter called out after reports of criminal damage at Peterborough primary school

The police helicopter was sent out yesterday afternoon (Sunday) following reports of criminal damage at a primary school in Peterborough.

Police were called at 3.43pm with reports of criminal damage at Discovery Primary School, Mountsteven Avenue, Walton.

The helicopter was seen in the Walton and Gunthorpe area, while residents also heard a number of police sirens going off.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three youths were detained but it was discovered that no crime had been committed and the incident was closed.”